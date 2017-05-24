Ramp closure due to bridge repair on I-275

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Crews will be doing bridge work next week on Interstate 275 requiring ramp closures next week.

The ramp from northbound I-275 to westbound I-74 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

The detour will be to use eastbound I-275 to SR 128, exit off and re-enter onto westbound I-74.

Signs will be posted regarding the closure.

All road work is weather permitting.

