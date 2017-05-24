Ramp closure due to bridge repair on I-275 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Ramp closure due to bridge repair on I-275

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Crews will be doing bridge work next week on Interstate 275 requiring ramp closures next week.

The ramp from northbound I-275 to westbound I-74 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

The detour will  be to use eastbound I-275 to SR 128, exit off and re-enter onto westbound I-74.

Signs will be posted regarding the closure.

All road work is weather permitting.

