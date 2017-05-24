Two Cincinnati men face child sex trafficking and pornography charges

Two Cincinnati men facing federal sex charges are accused of holding a 14-year-old girl in Clermont County apartment to use her for child pornography.

A grand jury indicted Eric Ho, 25, and Bryan Otero, 27 on charges of conspiracy to sex traffic children and conspiracy to produce child pornography and engage in a commercial sex act.

Both were both arrested earlier this month in Union Township. Ho was charged with rape, and Otero was charged with complicity to rape.

Conspiracy to sex traffic children is punishable by life in prison, conspiring to produce child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars.

A third suspect, Ian Smith, 21, was arrested in Kansas on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, authorities have said.

Smith is accused of meeting the 14-year-old victim online and luring her away from home. He drove from Kansas to pick her up and took her from Indiana to Clermont County, police have said.

There, she was dropped off at an apartment at East Pointe Apartments in Union Township with Ho and Otero.

Authorities were tipped off on social media that the girl was in the Cincinnati area, and they found her unharmed.

