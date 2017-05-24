Five men face federal charges after Middletown pharmacy robberies

A federal grand jury indicted five people suspected of robbing two Middletown pharmacies and stealing prescription drugs such as oxycodone and morphine with the intent of selling them on the streets, according to the Department of Justice.

Two Dayton men, Calcin Tribble, 19, and Savon Davis, 23, were charged with attempted robbery of a pharmacy in Middletown on April 18 and robbing it on April 19.

In a separate case, three Indianapolis men, Eric Bates, 20, Yasar Jamal, 18 and Brandon Dawson, 19 allegedly conspired to rob another Middletownn pharmacy for morphine and oxycodone on April 29, court documents show.

