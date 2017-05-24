Cincinnati man charged with hate crime in racist graffiti case

A man accused of vandalizing a Price Hill home around Thanksgiving 2016 now faces hate crime charges from a federal grand jury.

Police say Samuel Whitt, 40, broke into an interracial couple's home spray painted racially charges messages such as "White Power" and the Nazi swastika.

According to the homeowners, Whitt caused about $50,000 in damages.

In December, Cincinnati police arrested and charged with Whitt with breaking and entering and vandalism.

Federal officials announced the hate crime indictment on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.