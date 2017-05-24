Attorneys ask judge to dismiss Ray Tensing murder case

Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault in an attack on a man with cerebral palsy.Full Story >
Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault in an attack on a man with cerebral palsy.Full Story >
When two masked men came into Markanda convenience store demanding cash and cigarettes, they probably weren't prepared baseball bats. But the bats changed their plans.Full Story >
When two masked men came into Markanda convenience store demanding cash and cigarettes, they probably weren't prepared baseball bats. But the bats changed their plans.Full Story >
A witness reported hearing a loud boom, and then spotted a man on fire on top of a power transformer. Metro Nashville Police said the suspect, Joseph Buhlinger, was badly burned.Full Story >
A witness reported hearing a loud boom, and then spotted a man on fire on top of a power transformer. Metro Nashville Police said the suspect, Joseph Buhlinger, was badly burned.Full Story >
The ordeal started when Des Moines police ordered the owner of an old yacht to give himself up after a woman on board was heard screaming for help.Full Story >
The ordeal started when Des Moines police ordered the owner of an old yacht to give himself up after a woman on board was heard screaming for help.Full Story >
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.Full Story >
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.Full Story >