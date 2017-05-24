Best cassata cake in U.S. joins CincItalia, the Cincinnati Italian Festival

This year marks the eighth annual CincItalia at Harvest Home Park in Cheviot.

With the 2017 festival comes new food and new vendors, most notably Ohio’s own Corbo’s Bakery.

Family-run Corbo’s Bakery first opened in 1948 in Cleveland’s Little Italy.

The bakery is best known for its cassata cake: an Italian sponge cake with homemade custard, fresh strawberries and whipped cream icing.

This signature dessert is known far and wide thanks to Mario Batali, one of the most recognized and respected chefs worldwide.

After visiting the bakery in 2007, he deemed Corbo’s the best cassata cake he has tried anywhere in the U.S.

Their infamous cassata cake isn’t the only new addition Corbo’s is bringing to the CincItalia menu - cavatelle with meatballs, meatball hoagies and eggplant rollatini are available from their pasta trailer.

Five Boroughs Pizzeria debuts chicken parmesan and steak hoagie sliders this year.

Other new menu items such as Italian beef sandwiches and Italian sausage with grilled peppers are fresh off the CincItalia Grill, while authentic grilled spiedini can be found at the United Italian Society booth.

Italian food is just the beginning of all that takes place at CincItalia. With great wine, two stages of entertainment, carnival rides and games, there’s something for everyone.

CincItalia is produced by St. Catharine of Siena Parish and School.

St. Catharine of Siena is the namesake of the parish and one of two patron saints of Italy, making a traditional celebration of Italian culture a natural way to honor this connection.

CincItalia kicks off on Friday, June 2 with the adults-only “Carnevale!” celebration featuring live music by The Rusty Griswolds (6 p.m. – midnight) and follows with a weekend full of family fun on Saturday, June 3 (3 p.m. – midnight) and Sunday, June 4 (1 – 9 p.m.).

For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit Cincitalia.org.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.






