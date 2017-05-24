City launches new bike rack app

The City of Cincinnati has launched a new web app that allows residents and visitors to help the City update its bicycle rack inventory.

Users simply click the map, snap a picture of the bicycle rack and upload the picture, giving the City valuable information on the maintenance needs of the rack.

The web app can be accessed here.

The City is launching the web app in conjunction with Bike Month, which is celebrated in May of each year.

“This new web app is a great way for citizens to get involved and help make our community more bicycle friendly,” said Michael Moore, director of the

Department of Transportation and Engineering.

The bike rack inventory web app is the latest of a slew of recent technology upgrades by the City.

