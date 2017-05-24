Hamilton County adds $5M to sewer backup program

The Hamilton County Board of County Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to add $5 million in funding for MSD’s Sewer Backup program, which is designed to address sewer backups in properties.

Hamilton County has experienced extreme weather events between August 28, 2016 and April 30, 2017 that caused widespread residential flooding and damage to Hamilton County homes, and created conditions that endanger the health, safety and welfare of persons and property.

The Sewer Back-Up program includes:

Professional, industry-certified cleaning and disinfection services

Disposal of contaminated property of materials

Processing and payment of compensation for real and personal property losses through a formal claim process

Planning, detailed design and construction of sewer backup prevention equipment and systems

“I’ve had the opportunity over the past few weeks and months to meet with local elected officials, community groups and individual homeowners to discuss how communities and residences have been negatively impacted by sewer back-ups due to the heavy rains affecting our MSD service area,” said Commissioner Chris Monzel. “It’s obvious the damage is serious and communities are really hurting. The commission needed to address the situation quickly and decisively to meet their needs.”

Hamilton County residents may make a claim by completing a claim form which can be downloaded and submitting it to the Metropolitan Sewer District, MSD/SBU Claims Dpt. 225 W. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati OH 45215.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.