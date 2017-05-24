Soak City water park at Kings Island opens this Saturday

Soak City Water Park at Kings Island opens for the summer this Saturday.

The 33-acre water park features more than 50 water activities, including 30 water slides, tropical lagoons, two wave pools and kids’ play areas.

Soak City Water Park is included with park admission to Kings Island.

This memorial holiday weekend Kings Island is offering free admission to active military, retired military, National Guards and veterans with honorable or medical discharge. The offer also extends to Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

A valid military ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer. Military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members at the park.

