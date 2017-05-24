Newport superintendent answers school bullying allegations

Newport Superintendent Kelly Middleton spoke out for the first time about bullying allegations made by a teacher and parents in his district.



FOX19 NOW has done several stories over the past week where parents have provided video evidence of bullying and visual photos of their child’s injuries.

As of Tuesday, a third grade teacher was placed on suspension for three days without pay for providing emails which outline bullying. The emails included racial and derogatory slurs.

When asked if there was a problem with bullying in the school Middleton responded, “Do we have a problem? I don't think we have a problem. The thing I will say and that we are very proud of is that we address these problems.”

Middleton could not address the teachers allegations directly, but he did speak in general terms.



“Almost every staff member knows that they need to go see the principal and if they feel like the principal has not handled it to their satisfaction then they can come see the superintendent,” he said. “To this day, no staff member has come and told me something that hasn't been handled.”



The superintendent went on to say they had meetings with his cabinet Wednesday talking about bullying.



He also said he and the board have asked all his principals to review their policies and procedures.

