Storm cell that passed through Warren County produced tornado near Dayton

A storm cell that passed through Warren County Wednesday night produced at least one tornado near Dayton, according to the National Weather Service.

[9:23 PM] NEW CIRCULATION WITH RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO BETWEEN PHONETON AND NEW CARLISLE. TAKE COVER IMMEDIATELY IF IN PATH OF THIS STORM! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 25, 2017

A state transportation camera at Interstate 70 and I-675 near Dayton captured an image of the tornado about 9:18 p.m.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to conduct tornado damage surveys in the area once daylight breaks Thursday.

