Storm cell that passed through Warren County produced tornado near Dayton

By Steve Horstmeyer, Chief Meteorologist
Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation
DAYTON, OH (FOX19) -

A storm cell that passed through Warren County Wednesday night produced at least one tornado near Dayton, according to the National Weather Service.

A state transportation camera at Interstate 70 and I-675 near Dayton captured an image of the tornado about 9:18 p.m.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to conduct tornado damage surveys in the area once daylight breaks Thursday. 

