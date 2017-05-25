Potential jurors due to report as Ray Tensing murder retrial begins

The retrial of Ray Tensing is expected to begin Thursday with potential jurors reporting to the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Tensing, 27, also is due back in court as the jury selection phase of the retrial begins.

The former University of Cincinnati officer testified in his first trial last fall that he feared for his life when he fatally shot Samuel DuBose as DuBose tried to drive away during a July 2015 traffic stop.

The first trial lasted two weeks before ending in a hung jury and mistrial in November.

Tensing faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the murder charge.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was quoted in a media story about the case, suggesting that Judge Leslie Ghiz could add lesser charges to the original ones.

That prompted Tensing's attorneys to ask the judge to dismiss the case.

They claim Deters violated Ghiz's gag order.

