Cincinnati police who lost job wants reinstatement

A former Cincinnati police officer who was administratively suspended from duty with a medical retirement recommendation by the department’s psychologist wants to be reinstated.

Or, his lawyer says, he will sue.

Jason Cotterman’s lawyer, Robert Croskery, alleges Cincinnati police and the agency’s psychologist acted improperly in an attempt to get rid of him, according to a letter he sent this week to the police personnel department.

“We expect Cincinnati to do the right thing and reinstate him,” Croskery said.

Cotterman, 40, was acquitted of misdemeanor charges in a March 2016 trial after city prosecutors said he helped cover up a police sergeant’s off-duty crash in March 2015.

He was then discharged from the police department in May 2016 for “certain medical reasons associated with the psychological assessment of fitness for duty” conducted by the police department’s psychologist, James Daum, Croskery, wrote in a letter to Darla Meadows in the personnel section of the Cincinnati Police Department.

“On its face the timing of the administrative action, it appears suspect because it comes on the heels of his acquittal on charges of misconduct,” Croskery said. “The evidence in that case exhonerated him from any impropriety in not ticketing the police sergeant who had a one car accident.”

But after the police department’s psychologist recommended Cotterman be medically retired from the police department, the state’s pension board determined Cotterman’s condition was not permanent so he was not eligible for medial retirement, Croskery’s letter to the police personnel section notes.

Because his condition was temporary, Cotterman worked hard to be re-evaluated, his lawyer wrote.

But Cotterman was forbidden further contact with Dr. Daum and his first choice of psychological assessment was “unfortunately” disqualified when that psychologist “representation that her opinion had been contaminated by Dr. Daum’s representation that he had derogatory medical service records about Jason Cotterman that he was not willing to release (in spite of Mr. Cotterman’s consent to release such records),” Croskery wrote.

Cotterman’s attorney goes on to allege “improper contact by certain Internal Investigations officers who apparently read some text messages purportedly from Mr. Cotterman, over the phone to Dr. Donna Mondrell, caused her concern that she could not be wholly objective.

“The contact itself appears on its face to be highly improper and a way of doing, through administrative action, what the City had been unable to accomplish through prosecution,” Croskery wrote.

“Under those circumstances, (the psychologist) determined her opinion could not be relied upon."

Cotterman sought to find nearby psychologist who does fitness for duty evaluations for police departments.

One, Dr. Richard Bromberg, determined Cotterman’s temporary condition had been alleviated through steady diet, exercise, focus on health and considerable pubic contact without incident, according to Croskery.

Cotterman also has been working a full-time job in the public in a position with extensive customer service, his lawyer noted.

“His supervisors will attest to his character, integrity and absolutely proper conduct,” Croskery wrote.

“Mr. Cotterman does not smoke or drink, is incredibly fit and, now that he has recovered, should be immediately restored to active duty. Please accept his application for restoration to active duty immediately, and inform us to any objections or interim steps the City desires.”

Cotterman’s lawyer said his client was understandably stressed after Cincinnati police charged him in July 2015 with dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice, along with Sgt. Richard Sulfsted.

“He was devastated by being charged because he’s always been an outstanding cop and that’s his identity,” Croskery said. “He identifies with having been an outstanding cop. He devoted his adult life to being the best police officer he could be.”

Lt. Andrew Mitchell, who was a sergeant at the time, pleaded guilty in December 2015 to two traffic violations (failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle and not wearing a seat belt) was ordered to pay $315 and returned to active duty. A misdemeanor count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle was dropped.

Both Cotterman and Sgt. Sulfsted were found not guilty on all charges in a bench trial by Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz.

The judge said the case was “a lot of second-guessing of their judgment.”

He also noted at the time that the prosecution’s own witnesses had testified the allegations shouldn’t have resulted in criminal charges.

But during the trial, an internal affairs investigator read several text messages exchanged between Cotterman and Sulfsted after the 2015 crash and charges being filed against them.

Cotterman jokingly texted in one message he was “worried I’m going to kill someone.”

He also talked about seeing the police department psychologist, James Daum.

“I’m really thinking about Dauming out,” Cotterman wrote in a text message read aloud in court during the March 2016 trial.

The way Cotterman and Sulfsted handled the crash led to a police internal investigation.

FOX19 NOW has repeatedly asked the police department to review the complete internal investigation report on the crash and records related to Cotterman’s medical dismissal in May 2016.

Those records have yet to be released.

Cotterman was first on the scene the night of Lt. Mitchell’s March 22, 2015 crash just before 5 a.m. in the West End.

A witness told authorities and FOX19 NOW in an interview at the time that Lt. Mitchell, who was a sergeant then, was speeding in a Honda minivan down West McMicken Avenue, running stop signs and appeared to be drunk.

Lt. Mitchell’s head hit the windshield in the crash. He testified during trial he couldn’t remember what happened before or during the crash or why he was in the area.

He testified in trial he drank four beers over several hours.

Cotterman has said he didn’t detect the odor of alcohol on Lt. Mitchell or any other signs that he may have been drinking and felt he had no legal basis to ask Lt. Mitchell to take sobriety tests.

The witness repeatedly testified Lt. Mitchell was “wasted” but it came out later in the trial that the witness lied to authorities about whether there was someone with him that night.

The witness said he lied because she had a warrant out for her arrest.

