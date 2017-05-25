Crashes partially block both sides of I-75 near Mitchell

Crashes on wet roads are partially blocking both sides of Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue, delaying your morning commute Thursday.

The left and right lanes are closed on southbound I-75. Traffic is backed up to the Towne Street exit.

The left lanes are shut down on the northbound side of the highway near Mitchell.

2 acc. on 75 both NB & SB near Mitchell; lanes blocked and traffic is slow; use 71 to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/rEpbn7cLW1 — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 25, 2017

Another crash is slowing the drive on northbound I-75 at Ezzard Charles Drive.

