Free movies for kids over summer break

Looking for something fun and free to do in the air conditioning this summer?

Chill out with the kids and watch a movie at a local theater. Esquire, Mariemont, Kenwood and Eastgate theaters are offering free movies for kids and parents on Monday and Wednesday mornings.

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. - Movies start at 10:30 a.m.

June 6 & 8: Ice Age: Continental Drift

June 13 & 15: Penguins of Madagascar

June 20 & 22: The Croods

June 27 & 29: The Peanuts Movie

July 4 & 6: Jumanji

July 11 & 13: Horton Hears a Who

July 18 & 20: Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

July 25 & 27: Kung Fu Panda 2

August 1 & 3: Home

August 8 & 10: Muppets Take Manhattan

