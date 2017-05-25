Vets suggest tick treatment

Ticks are booming this year because of a mild winter and huge acorn crop in 2015 that led to more white-footed mice in 2016. These ticks carry diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease but different ticks carry different diseases.

Dr. Diane Krumanaker with Montgomery Animal Hospital says every pet that goes outside needs protection with either a topical and oral product.

She suggests: Frontline Gold for Dogs - not brands that say ‘like Frontline’ and chewable brands including Bravecto, NexGard, Simparica.



If you find a tick on your pet, grasp it firmly with tweezers as close to the skin as possible and pull straight out. Save the tick in a Ziploc bag for later identification.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.