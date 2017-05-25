National Wine Day: cheese and wine pairings

National Wine Day is Thursday, May 25, to celebrate FOX19 NOW hosted Hyde Park Square’s ‘Unwind’ on the show to offer up suggested wine and cheese pairings.

Garlic and Herb French Boursin with Chardonnay (oaky chardonnay nice balanced wine that goes well with a creamy cheese)

Truffle Tremor (goat cheese) with Cabernet Sauvignon (High tannin, bold red with dark fruit flavors that helps balance out the earthy truffle part of the cheese)

Cheddar with Blue Cheese with Pinot Noir Rose (High acid wine to help cut through the fat part of the cheese) We could also bring a port wine for this one as well.

You can visit ‘Unwind’ for more suggestions but we wanted to get you started.

