WATCH LIVE: CPD provide update on officer-involved shooting

Cincinnati police will release more information about an officer who shot and wounded a suspect who pulled a gun during a struggle Wednesday.

Michael Anthony Evans, 30, of Florida, was arrested in the struggle with police, according to Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Evans is suspected of shooting a man in his 30s just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on McMicken Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The victim's condition was not released, and police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Evans, police said, fled the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Missouri plates, a camper and ladder on top.

The vehicle was found abandoned shortly after, and a woman who was with Evans was taken into custody, police said.

But manhunt continued for Evans.

It that ended just before noon when two plainclothes officers spotted him in Corryville.

That's where police shot Evans just before noon behind the Corryville Recreation Center.

"A struggle ensued. The individual produced a firearm. One of the officers fired several shots, striking the individual in the lower extremities," the chief said.

No officers were injured.

"Anytime there's an individual that we know is armed, that engaged in a felonious assault earlier is a very dangerous situation," the chief said.

