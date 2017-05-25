VIDEO: Lakota softball player's aluminum bat breaks on swing

It's not uncommon for a wooden baseball bat to break during a swing. It's happened plenty of times during MLB games.

Aluminum bats, however, tend to stay strong during a hard hit.

But it's possible for the metal bats to break, as we learned during the Lakota West and Lebanon softball game Wednesday.

A Lakota West High School player's aluminum bat broke clean in half on contact with the ball.

Most softball bats are manufactured in two pieces, and the player's bat took one hit where the pieces merge.

The barrel of the bat flew out toward the Lebanon pitcher, but no one was injured.

Meant to share this earlier. Never seen a broken metal bat until today. Bizarre. @westfirebirds @fox19 pic.twitter.com/kBSdMe18BT — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 25, 2017

Lebanon beat Lakota West 14-13 in the Division 1 regional semifinal.

