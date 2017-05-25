Man charged with child endangerment after ATV crash in Walnut Hills

A Cincinnati man is charged with child endangerment following an ATV crash in Walnut Hills in April.

Dwayne Reid, 46, was driving a stolen ATV with a 12-year-old passenger on Martin Luther King Drive on April 30. Reid turned suddenly, causing a motorcycle to hit the ATV, according to police.

The motorcycle hit the ATV's left front tire, flipping the motorcycle several times and throwing its driver, Timothy Sester, 47.

The impact of the motorcycle caused the ATV to roll over. Reid and his 12-year-old passenger were ejected, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.