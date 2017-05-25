Man charged with child endangerment after ATV crash in Walnut Hi - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man charged with child endangerment after ATV crash in Walnut Hills

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Dwayne Reid (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department) Dwayne Reid (Provided, Cincinnati Police Department)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati man is charged with child endangerment following an ATV crash in Walnut Hills in April. 

Dwayne Reid, 46, was driving a stolen ATV with a 12-year-old passenger on Martin Luther King Drive on April 30. Reid turned suddenly, causing a motorcycle to hit the ATV, according to police. 

The motorcycle hit the ATV's left front tire, flipping the motorcycle several times and throwing its driver, Timothy Sester, 47.

The impact of the motorcycle caused the ATV to roll over. Reid and his 12-year-old passenger were ejected, according to police.

