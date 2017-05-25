Reds place Amir Garrett on the disabled list

The Reds placed rookie left-hander Amir Garrett on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right hip inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday.

Garrett, tied for the team lead with 3 wins, gave up just four earned runs over his first three starts but his ERA ballooned to 6.00 giving up 13 earned runs over his last two starts.

The Reds also claimed RHP Jake Buchanan off waivers from the Cubs and designated for assignment 1B/OF Peter O’Brien.

The Reds can win the Ohio Cup with a win over the Indians Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. in Cleveland.

