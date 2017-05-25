Kroger recalls nuts for possible listeria contamination

Kroger announced the recall of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts Thursday due to potential bacterial contamination.

Listeria bacteria poses potentially serious health risks to individuals when consumed. According to a Kroger representative, the organism can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems.

While short-term side effects including fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea are common in otherwise healthy individuals, consumption can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The product, which comes in a 12-ounce, clear plastic package, is stamped with a May 02, 2018 expiration date.

No customer illnesses have been reported, but the Cincinnati-based company has removed the product from store shelves and initiated its customer recall notification system. The system utilizes register receipt messages and phone calls to alert customers who may have purchased the product.

The recall is in effect for Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores in Ohio, Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

Kroger advises customers who have purchased the item to not consume the product and return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers with questions should contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

