Nearly 20,000 kids were reported missing in Ohio in 2016

In 2016 there were 19,902 cases of children missing in Ohio with the overwhelming majority of them returning home safely, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine reported Thursday.

“A missing child is one of a parent’s worst fears,” DeWine said in a written statement. “Fortunately, most children who are reported missing are returned safely in a short period of time. But in cases where children are still missing, we must never give up trying to find them.”

On Thursday, the Attorney General's Office released the 2016 Ohio Missing Children's Report, which documents the thousands of cases where children went missing or were taken. However, actual abductions are very rare.

In 2016, 19,902 individuals under the age of 21 went missing. This ranges from kids running away from home to being abducted by a stranger. The gender breakdown is almost equal, with girls being slightly more likely to go missing, 10,569 girls and 9,333 boys were reported missing in some capacity. Authorities reported 98 percent of children were recovered safely.

The majority of missing cases involves a runaway with 12,138 cases in Ohio in 2016. The second most common missing case sharply falls with 33 noncustodial parent abductions, four cases of being taken by a stranger and 2,343 cases that that did not meet those categories but there was reasonable concern for safety.

May saw the highest rate of missing children with 1,982 cases compared to December with 1,365.

The state reports there were 24 cases of attempted child abduction, which involved 14 girls and 10 boys. In 95 percent of cases suspects were driving vehicles. More than half the incidents occurred between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., generally when kids are walking to or from school. Six arrests were made, including one suspect who was charged with six different incidents. On one occasions the suspect tried to abduct a girl from her bedroom.

In 2016, Ohio issued six AMBER Alerts for the disappearance of nine kids. All were recovered safely.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.