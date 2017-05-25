Woman trapped in flood waters: 'I gotta get out or die'

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.Full Story >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.Full Story >
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.Full Story >
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.Full Story >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.Full Story >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.Full Story >
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.Full Story >
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.Full Story >
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.Full Story >
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.Full Story >