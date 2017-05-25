Woman trapped in flood waters: 'I gotta get out or die'

Flash flooding in Hamilton led to a dangerous situation for a driver Wednesday night.

The woman called 911 at around 6 p.m. as she tried to drive through high flooding waters. Her Honda Odyssey got stuck on Tabor Lane between Cleveland Avenue and Thall Drive.

Caller: My car is floating. I think I'm going to get out to walk to higher ground but I don't know if I should open my door. I don't know what to do. My car is filling with water fast.

Dispatcher: Okay, did you get out of the vehicle?

Caller: Not yet, I'm afraid to

Ten minutes later, she called 911 again to say the water was rising fast.

Caller: Oh my, God, I mean, fast. I'm ready to go out the window in a minute but I'm going to be in mud over my head. I don't know what to do!

Dispatcher: Your car is stuck in the water?

Caller: It's stuck in the water, it won't go, I'm floating a little. My car is full of water up to my waist. I gotta get out, or die.

The caller tells dispatch that she doesn't know if she can wait anymore while firefighters come to help rescue her.

Dispatch attempts to keep the caller calm during the almost 20-minute phone call.

Hamilton fire were able to rescue her, after being stuck in her van for about an hour.

The woman is reportedly doing well and a police department sergeant helped her home, according to the Hamilton Fire Chief.

Flash floods are the most dangerous kind of floods, because they combine the destructive power of a flood with incredible speed and unpredictability, according to the weather service. They can happen with little or no warning.

