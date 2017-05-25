Juvenile charged with attempted murder in Franklin Township shooting

A juvenile has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence after a shooting in Franklin Township Thursday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff's were dispatched to the shooting in the 3700 block of Wilson Farms Boulevard at around 9:37 a.m.

After arriving at the residence, deputies located the shooting victim, who was transported to Atrium Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile at the residence was taken into custody and taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center where they were charged, officials said.

No word as to what led up to the shooting incident.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the shooting.

