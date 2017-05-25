NKY mom, grandparents plead guilty in disabled teen's death

A Kenton County mother and grandparents pleaded guilty to charges Thursday, after an 18-year-old they cared for died from an infection due to bedsores.

Joseph Bishop died after a three-month period of severe neglect under the care of his mother, Jamie Bishop, 40, and grandparents Raymond Martin, 67, and Sharon Martin, 65, court documents claim.

Jamie, Raymond and Sharon all pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter Thursday. They will be sentenced in July.

Joseph, who was diagnosed as a child with Duschenne Muscular Dystrophy, was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center with large bed sores on his arms, legs and back in February. The wounds were so large that his muscles and bones were exposed, according to a Kenton County Criminal Complaint.

Hospital staff alerted Ludlow Police of the alleged abuse, court documents state. Joseph had already passed away by the time police made it to the hospital.

Ludlow Police Department Officer Eric Love testified in the trial, revealing that the three caretakers told him that Joseph hadn't gotten out of bed in several months.

Love said they told him they used a "neosporin" type ointment to deal with bed sores so large and severe -- they were described as holes in his body.

In addition, Receipts were found for purchases of cleaning supplies -- that occurred after Joseph was taken to children's hospital.

Soiled bedding was stuffed in black, garbage bags, according to Love.

Love revealed that Bishop's room looked clean compared to the day before, when Bishop was still in the home.

Joseph's mother and grandparents cared for him at their home on Lake Street in Ludlow.

