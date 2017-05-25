2 injured in multi-vehicle Finneytown crash

Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Finneytown Thursday evening.

The five-vehicle crash happened on Winton Road near Timber Trail at around 6 p.m., Springfield Township Police said.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No word on what caused the crash.

Winton Road in front of Whitaker School was closed for approximately 90 minutes as crews investigated the crash.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.