Grandmother passed out from heroin after leaving child unattended

A Middletown grandmother is in trouble with the law after police said she was passed out in a pick-up truck with her 14-month-old grandson inside the house unattended.



The police report reads Sheryl Graham had to be revived with narcan. She told police she went to buy $10 worth of heroin and snorted it in the parking lot of Dollar General on Central Avenue.



Joe Zeek, who tells us his stepson dates Graham called by her to watch the child for 15 or 20 minutes. Zeek tells FOX19 Now about an hour went by and he could not find her. He said he looked outside and saw her slumped over in a pick-up truck.



“I hope she realizes what she did to that baby was wrong,” he said outside his home. Zeek said he went outside to try and revive her and when he could not he called his stepson who told him to call 911.



Graham was taken to the Atrium Medical Center where she was treated. The Heroin Response Team also responded to the hospital to speak with her.



Police said the child had no food, no cloths and no diapers. The child was given to Butler County Children Services.



“I didn't know what to do,” Zeek said when the child was with him and was crying. He said the only diaper the child had was the one he was wearing.

The report states that the mother of the child is not involved in his life and the father had d ropped the child off to the grandmother three days ago.



Graham was cited for Child Endangerment and will head to court on May 31.

