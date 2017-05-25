1 teen dead, 2 more injured after crash in Warren County

One teenager was killed and another two teens were injured in a crash on Springboro Road in Clearcreek Township Thursday night.

Just after 8 p.m. police responded to the scene and shut the road down the investigate the collision.

The surviving victim's conditions are unknown. It is unclear what caused the crash and the victims have not been identified.

