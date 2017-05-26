Judge expected to decide if Tensing jurors see Confederate flag T-shirt

The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing murder retrial is expected to decide Friday if a controversial T-shirt will be shown to jurors.

Tensing's defense want to keep the prosecution from showing jurors the "Great Smokey Mountains" T-shirt depicting the Confederate flag Tensing wore under his University of Cincinnati police uniform the day he shot and killed Samuel DuBose at a 2015 traffic stop.

UC police were required to wear their own black T-shirts under their uniforms.

Prosecutors showed it to jurors during Tensing's first trial, which ended in a hung jury and mistrial last fall.

Tensing’s attorneys contend the T-shirt “contains nothing of evidentiary value, is irrelevant and highly inflammatory," court records show.

Showing it to the jury would "unduly arouse the passions of the jury, rendering them unable to perform their duties as an impartial fact-finder," they wrote in court records.

“In order to preserve (Tensing’s) constitutionally guaranteed rights of due process a fair trial and an impartial jury, any evidence related to the T-shirt should be excluded.”

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz is expected to rule on a few other motions Friday.

Tensing's attorneys are questioning the qualifications of the prosecution's star witness in the first trial, forensic video expert Grant Fredericks.

FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mike Allen says the defense would have to present something significant to convince the judge to disqualify him.

Fredericks testified Tensing's own body camera video shows Tensing drew gun and pointed it at DuBose’s head after DuBose restarted his car, but before it moved.

Tensing initially told investigators he pulled his service weapon because he was being dragged by the car and feared for his life. He testified at trial it was his "perception" he was being dragged.

Fredericks told jurors the video shows Tensing shot DuBose before DuBose's car barely moved.

The defense also wants to add Scott Roder to their witness list to provide video analysis of the body cam footage.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz is overseeing the retrial.

On Thursday, she rejected a defense motion to toss out the case in light of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters violating the gag order by talking about it to media outlet.

Jury selection is underway and expected to finish Tuesday.

Tensing, 27, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

He faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the murder charge.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

