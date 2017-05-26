Nightly lane closures to begin on I-71 after Memorial Day

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

On Tuesday, May 30 work crews will begin nightly lane closures on I-71.

The right lane and shoulder of northbound I-71 will be blocked between Fort Washington Way to just south of the Lytle Tunnel.

The lanes will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning continuing through Monday, June 5.

Once the work is complete, the traffic from the 2nd Street ramp onto northbound I-71 will be shifted onto the right shoulder.

The TRUCK DETOUR remains in effect for all northbound I-75/I-71 trucks use north I-75 to east on the Norwood Lateral (SR 562) back to I-71 or I-275 east to north on I-471 back to I-71 until approximately September 2017.

