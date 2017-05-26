Nightly lane closures to begin on I-71 after Memorial Day - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Nightly lane closures to begin on I-71 after Memorial Day

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

On Tuesday, May 30 work crews will begin nightly lane closures on I-71.

The right lane and shoulder of northbound I-71 will be blocked between Fort Washington Way to just south of the Lytle Tunnel. 

The lanes will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning continuing through Monday, June 5. 

Once the work is complete, the traffic from the 2nd Street ramp onto northbound I-71 will be shifted onto the right shoulder.

The TRUCK DETOUR remains in effect for all northbound I-75/I-71 trucks use north I-75 to east on the Norwood Lateral (SR 562) back to I-71 or I-275 east to north on I-471 back to I-71 until approximately September 2017.

