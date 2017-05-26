Closure scheduled for ramp to Western Hills Viaduct - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Closure scheduled for ramp to Western Hills Viaduct

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will be performing a bridge inspection on the Western Hills Viaduct this weekend which will require ramp closures.

Crews will be blocking the ramp  from southbound I- 75 to Harrison Avenue from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.  this Saturday, May 27.

The detour is to exit south I-75 at Hopple Street head west to Beekman St. continue south to Queen City, Harrison Avenue or Westwood Avenue.

The closure will depend on the weather this weekend.

