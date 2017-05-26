Crews to repair water main break in Miami Township

Some residents were without water Friday morning after a large water main break in Clermont County.

Miami Township Fire and EMS posted a photo showing water spraying up just off the side of Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, at Upper Lewis Road.

The road remains open, but Clermont County crews shut off water to the area.

No word on when repairs could be complete.

