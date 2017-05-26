Nostalgia boosts self-esteem

Hearing an old, familiar song often makes us feel nostalgic and new research suggests that’s a really good thing.

A new study from the University of Tennessee found that nostalgia can be a great way to make us feel better.

They studied people who were experiencing loneliness, anxiety and other problems; those people were told to watch an old TV show, listen to a past favorite song or do a childhood activity and nearly every time it boosted their mood.

Nostalgic activities also helped people with their self-esteem even gave them a stronger sense of belonging.

