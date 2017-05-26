Butler County car break-ins suspect caught on camera - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Butler County car break-ins suspect caught on camera

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in numerous car break-ins.

The incidents occurred in Logsdon Ridge subdivision in the overnight hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said windows were broken out of several vehicles and items were taken.

Investigators aren't sure if the person was working alone or if there were other individuals involves.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (513) 759-7349.

