Suspect wanted for robbing victim at Springfield Township ATM

A man is wanted after police said he robbed a woman at an ATM.

It happened at the PNC Bank ATM in the 900 block of Hempstead Dr. around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the man robbed the victim after she withdrew money.

He then left in a 2-door black Chevrolet pickup truck with a possible Kentucky license plate of 077HAN. The pickup had two thick red racing stripes on the rear tailgate and front hood, no hubcaps, and had a 4x4 sticker on the rear passenger side of the truck.

The vehicle was last seen headed southbound on Winton Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

