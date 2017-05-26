City leaders want you to be a 'pothole spotter'

Want to help the city get potholes repaired?

Then you can become a "pothole spotter."

The Department of Public Services, along with councilmembers Amy Murray and P.G. Sittenfeld, are urging residents and commuters to report "reporting pesky and unwanted potholes."

"The number of potholes in the city directly affects our quality of life," Murray said. "We want to make traveling in the city safer and more convenient for Cincinnatians."

Since January 1, 2017, DPS has filled more than 2,075 reported potholes on city streets in an average of 2.2 days.

"We're going to be fixing and filling all reported potholes, and we need the community's help to identify areas of need," said Sittenfeld. "Together, we can make our streets smooth and safe for all to travel."

You can report potholes three ways:

1. Use the free Fix it Cincy! app available on iPhone and Android in the Google Play and Apple store. Fix it Cincy! utilizes GPS technology to pinpoint the exact location of the pothole you are reporting. Add some descriptive details about the location and hit send.

2. Go here to report potholes online 24 hours a day.

3. Call the Customer Service Center at (513) 591-6000 to report potholes. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You can go here to view real-time tracking information for the progress of pothole repairs.

