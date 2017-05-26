Dozens of cars damaged; search for vandals underway in Wyoming

Police are investigating after 30 cars were keyed over two nights.

It happened Wednesday and Thursday nights across the city.

Detectives said most of the vehicles that were damaged had been parked on the street, but a few were in driveways.

There's no witnesses or surveillance video at this point.

Similiar incidents have been reported in other cities. Wyoming Police said they're working to get in contact with other agencies investigating the crimes.

