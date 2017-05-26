Deputies revive man after suspected overdose at courthouse - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Deputies were able to save a man who officials said overdosed at the Hamilton County Courthouse Friday morning.

It happened in a municipal courtroom around 10:30.

The man was unresponsive, and deputies administered Narcan to revive him, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

It is believed the man used heroin prior to entering the courthouse.

It's not clear why he was in court.

