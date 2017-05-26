SR 132 in New Richmond shut down due to crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SR 132 in New Richmond shut down due to crash

NEW RICHMOND, OH (FOX19) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Rumpke truck.

State Route 132 is shut down in both directions in the 2800 block. 

Clermont County dispatchers confirmed a Rumpke truck crashed and turned onto its side.

One person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on when the road might reopen.

