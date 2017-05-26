Contest underway to name Cincinnati Zoo's flamingo chick

The Cincinnati Zoo's newest member of the flamingo flock became an internet sensation when it hatched live on Facebook last week.

Now, the chick needs a name.

The zoo is using a Facebook poll to determine what he/she will be called.

The options are Cornell (after Chris Cornell), Streamer (because the hatching was streamed live), Phoenix, Taffy or Ostrich.

You can go here to vote.

The winner will be announced Tuesday, May 30.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.