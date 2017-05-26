Car crashes into front porch in Sycamore Township, catches fire

Police are searching for people involved after a car crashed into a home and caught fire.

It happened in the 7000 block of Kenwood Road on Friday.

The car struck the front the porch of the house and the vehicle's occupants then fled the scene, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle then caught fire, which spread to the front porch and the house.

Deputies alerted the elderly homeowner to the situation, and he and his dog were able to escape through the back of the home, unharmed.

Investigators said it's not known whether anyone inside the car was hurt.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Traffic Safety Section at (513) 825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

