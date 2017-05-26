Warren County teen accused of shooting mother's boyfriend

A teenager denied charges of attempted murder and domestic violence Friday.

The 16-year-old pleaded not guilty in Warren County Juvenile Court.

He's accused of shooting his mother's live-in boyfriend while he was sleeping. The complaint filed against the suspect said there was serious injury to the victim's shoulder.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Wilson Farms Boulevard in Franklin Township just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 16-year-old was detained and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Then teen is expected in court again on June 8.

