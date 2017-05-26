NKY man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

An Independence man admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography in court on Friday.

Joseph Eric Crail, 40, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor and 2 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.

Police raided his home in February, after receiving evidence from the Oklahoma Bureau of Human Trafficking and Narcotics that Crail had sent child pornography to a suspect they arrested in Muskogee, OK.

Investigators found 1,333 images and 38 videos containing child pornography on two of Crail's cell phones, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.

Crail was later arrested in California and extradited to Kentucky.

Sanders called the evidence against Crail "about as disturbing and disgusting as child porn gets," noting it depicts not only nudity but acts of sexual abuse.

He recommended the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Crail will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and undergo sex offender treatment.

Formal sentencing is set for July 24.

