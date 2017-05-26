NKY man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.Full Story >
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.Full Story >
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.Full Story >
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.Full Story >
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.Full Story >
