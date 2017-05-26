Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on Brent Spence Bridge

The left lanes of Northbound Interstate 71/75 are closed on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a vehicle fire.

Kenton County dispatchers said the incident was reported around 3:20 p.m.

Photos posted to social media showed smoke filling the air.

It's not clear when the highway is expected to reopen.

Traffic was backed up past Mt. Zion Road.

