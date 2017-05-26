Parents saved by 5-year-old son sentenced to jail

Middletown Police posted a photo of the boy wearing his bravery badge and posing with the responding officers. (MIddletown Division of Police)

A mother and father accused of overdosing on heroin around their two young children will each spend 180 days in jail.

Authorities found Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall passed out in a Middletown home after the pair's five-year-old son walked barefoot and alone to alert a relative.

Middletown Police called the case "very disturbing" and credited the boy with saving three lives: His mother, father and newborn sister, who was left strapped in a car seat.

Police: Parents OD on heroin, leave newborn strapped in car seat

It was dark outside when the boy walked to his step-grandfather's house on May 18.

"He just come in the house saying his mom and dad were dead. I ran down the street and I found them laying on the bathroom floor," Ken Currey, the step-grandfather said.

Currey then called 911.

Authorities responded to the Hill Avenue home to find a three-month-old girl strapped in a car seat and crying.

An officer walked upstairs and Johnson and Marshall unconscious on the floor.

Medics used Narcan to revive them both .

"The mother took 14 hits of Narcan to be revived. I think the dad took one. But the kids got help and thankfully for him... because if they would have passed, or if they would have died, who knows what was going to happen to that three-month-old baby in the car seat, or how long she would have been there," Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw said.

After being revived, Johnson admitted to police that he used heroin.

“This 5-year-old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today,” the department wrote on Facebook. “How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?”

The boy and his infant sister were brought to the police department. He was awarded a badge for his bravery.

“We are sick and tired of some people not caring about their kids enough to allow this to happen,” police said.

The pair pleaded guilty, according to Butler County court records.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.