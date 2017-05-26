Chipotle hack: Credit card info stolen at more than 30 Tri-State restaurants

Chipotle Mexican Grill is investigating a breach in the restaurant’s payments systems that could have jeopardized customer credit card information.

The hack was announced Friday and impacts more than 30 locations in the Tri-State area.

The hacker malware could access track data such as cardholder names, numbers, expiration date and internal verification codes, according to a statement from the company.

The time frame of the hack varies by location, but most restaurants were impacted between March 25 and April 18 of 2017.

The food chain said the malware has been removed, but urges customers to check for unauthorized charges.

All 14 Chipotle locations in the city of Cincinnati were impacted. Other local stores include:

Ohio: Blue Ash, Dayton, Evendale, Fairfax, Fairfield, Forest Park, Hamilton, Harrison, Kettering, Liberty Township, Mason, Miamisburg, Milford, Norwood, Springboro, Springdale, West Chester

Kentucky: Covington, Crescent Springs, Erlanger, Florence, Highland Heights, Newport,

Indiana: Aurora, Speedway

