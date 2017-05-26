Memorial Day 2017: Parades, events and deals

Events marking Memorial Day range from remembrance ceremonies to festive parades. Veterans and active military members can also receive free admission or discounts over the holiday weekend.

Deals:

Cincinnati Zoo: Active and retired military members receive free admission to the zoo Monday and can purchase discounted tickets for members of their immediate family.

Kings Island: Active and retired military members can enter the park for free throughout the holiday weekend.

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum: Veterans and active service members will receive a free general admission ticket Saturday through Monday.

Krohn Conservatory: Free admission for active and retired service members.

Parades and events:

Loveland Parade, 9 a.m., Loveland Elementary to Veterans Memorial Park

Florence Parade, 10 a.m., Boone County High School to Boone Veterans Memorial Park

Blue Ash Parade, 10:15 a.m., Reed Hardman Highway and Plainfield

Evendale Bell Dedication, 7 p.m., Baxter Park

Vietnam Veterans of America Ceremony, 10 a.m., Eden Park

Veterans of Foreign Wars West Chester Parade, 10 a.m., 8778 Cincinnati Dayton Road to West Chester Cemetery

Covington Parade, 2 p.m., Holmes Highschool to Linden Grove Cemetery

Fort Mitchell Ceremony, 10 a.m., 2167 Dixie Highway

Mount Healthy Parade, 1:30 p.m., Hasting and Hamilton avenues to McMakin Memorial Area

City of Fairfield Parade, 10 a.m., 4856 Winton Road to Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park

Amelia Village Parade, 7:30 a.m., Main Street Tire Discounters to Amelia Elementary

Anderson Township Ceremony, 11:30 a.m., Anderon Center Plaza

Cheviot Parade, 11 a.m., Harvest Home Park

Colerain Township Ceremony, 10 a.m., Memorial Wall at Colerain and Springdale Avenue

Delhi Township Ceremony, 2 p.m., Through Hold to Veterans Memorial Gardens

Village of Glendale Ceremony, 9:30 a.m., Glendale Elementary to War Memorial

Green Township Ceremony, 2 p.m., Veterans Park on Harrison Avenue

Indian Hill ceremony, 10:30 a.m., 5125 Drake Road

City of Madeira March, 10 a.m., Maderia Middle School to Veterans Pavilion

Milford Parade, 9 a.m., American Legion to Greenlawn Cemetery

Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Concert, 6 p.m., Blue Ash Towne Square

Mt. Washington Parade, 10:30 a.m., Stanbery Park to American Legion 484

Newtown Parade, 10 a.m., Miami Valley Christian Academy to Moundview Park

Sharonville Ceremony, 12 p.m., Patriot Point, 10980 Thornview Drive

Silverton/Deer Park/Sycamore Township parade, 9:15 a.m., Silverton Memorial Park to Bechtold Park

Williamsburg Parade, 11:30 a.m., American Legion, 208 Main Street

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.