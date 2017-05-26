Memorial Day 2017: Parades, events and deals

Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.Full Story >
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.Full Story >
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.Full Story >
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.Full Story >
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.Full Story >
