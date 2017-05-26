Caught on camera: Robbers escape through store window

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a pair of criminals who robbed a Ross Township convenience store.

Security cameras caught the pair of robbers breaking through the front window of Skyview Market on Hamilton Cleves Road. It happened in the overnight hours of May 16.

The men got away with backpacks of cigarette cartons and other goods.

The store manager and owner did not recognize the suspects in the security video.

”I think it’s really sad because there is only this one store in the community,” said Emily Raybourne, a mother to a 2-year-old and 2-month-old.

The front window has since been replaced and now has steel bars as a protective barrier.

Police posted on their Facebook requesting assistance from the public. It reads: “If you have any information on the incident, contact Detective Johnson at (513) 795-1535.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.