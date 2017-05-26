Police on prostitution: We can't arrest our way out of this problem

Cincinnati Police arrested four women for Soliciting Prostitution in East Price Hill Thursday night.

All four arrests were made within a couple blocks within a two hour time period.

“We can’t necessarily arrest our way out of this problem,” CPD Spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders said. “It’s been going on for a long, long time but at the same time we want to be responsive to those concerns and arrest them when we can.”

Those concerns have come in from citizens who have reported the suspicious activity to police. Cincinnati Police say many prostitution cases also involve drugs in some way.

Cincinnati Police arrested Dawn Baker, Perina Lopez, Marie Braun and Kathy Rottinghouse on soliciting charges. Lopez and Rottinghouse also have drug related charges pending in the Hamilton County Court system.

Although Lt. Saunders wasn’t able to comment on specific cases, he said, “prostitution and drug use go hand-in-hand. Again, I don’t think anybody has any intention of soliciting for prostitution because they want to. I think it’s really driven by the need to satisfy a craving for drugs and addiction to drugs.”

Cincinnati Police work with many area organizations to offer women alternatives to selling sexual services for cash. CPD and the City pair with Cincinnati Union Bethel to get women wishing to receive help into a program called “Off the Streets.” The program is dedicated to serve the needs of women with histories of sex trafficking and exploitation, according to their website.

